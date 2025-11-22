Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

A person is dead after falling onto a barge this Saturday afternoon in south Seattle. Emergency crews went into the afternoon working to recover their body.

Timeline:

Just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 22, the Seattle Fire Department posted to X (formerly Twitter) about an emergency rescue operation for someone who had fallen from an elevated platform down onto a barge.

The barge was docked in the Duwamish Waterway, near South Riverside Drive, at the time of the incident. Law enforcement has not released the identity of the victim.

Shortly afterward, representatives with SFD updated the public that the person who fell was dead and that the rescue operation would be transitioned into a recovery operation.

