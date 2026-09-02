Parkland, WA man arrested for drive-by connected to 3 other shootings

The Brief A 23-year-old man was arrested after a drive-by shooting at a Parkland apartment complex Tuesday night. Deputies say a bullet pierced an apartment wall while four people were inside, but no injuries were reported. The suspect is also a person of interest in three previous shootings in the Parkland area, according to deputies.



A 23-year-old man suspected in four separate shootings in the Parkland area was arrested Tuesday night.

What we know:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the Lucent Apartments after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting.

Deputies interviewed witnesses, with one saying a bullet went through the wall of their apartment's kitchen while four people were inside. Luckily, there were no injuries.

Investigators later determined a silver SUV left the area before deputies arrived, and evidence pointed to shots being fired from inside the SUV.

Deputies tracked down the suspect vehicle at another apartment complex along 19th Ave. S. in Parkland. The Sheriff's Office said spent shell casings were visible inside the SUV.

The suspected shooter was identified as a 23-year-old man who was currently at the apartment complex. Deputies say when they knocked on his door, he answered with a firearm at his side.

The suspect dropped the gun after being commanded by deputies, and he was then taken into custody. He was later booked into Pierce County Jail on three counts of drive-by shooting.

A screenshot of bodycam video capturing the arrest of a drive-by shooting suspect in Parkland on Sept. 1, 2026. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office also said the 23-year-old was identified as a person of interest in three previous shots fired calls in the area, which occurred on Aug. 7, Aug. 13 and Aug. 21.

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