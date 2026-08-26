Shooting erupts after large brawl breaks out at Parkland, WA bar

The Brief Investigators are searching for suspects after a shooting outside a Parkland bar early Wednesday left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. A crowd of 40 to 50 people continued fighting in the street, requiring assistance from state patrol and Lakewood police to secure the scene. Authorities report that no witnesses at the scene cooperated with law enforcement, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured after a large brawl broke out outside a bar in Parkland early Wednesday morning.

Editor's note: While the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the location by its previous name, Marco's Cantina, the establishment at 506 Garfield Street South currently operates as Casa Lunaz Tacos and Tequila.

Large bar fight at Casa Lunaz Tacos and Tequila leads to shooting and police response

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to Casa Lunaz Tacos and Tequila at 506 Garfield Street South for a report of a large fight with shots fired.

Deputies arrived and quickly provided medical aid to a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities say a crowd of 40 to 50 people continued to gather and fight in the street while deputies were at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said the scene was finally secured thanks to assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers and officers with the Lakewood Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities said nobody at the scene was willing to cooperate or provide information about the shooting.

Detectives and forensics personnel are still processing the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Chilling 911 calls reveal frantic Bite of Seattle shooting moments

Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80

Spokane wildfire rebuilding costs expected to top $1B, setting WA record

Kittitas County family buys fire truck to protect business from wildfire

Community supports WA family who says $50k NES collection was stolen

This Seattle restaurant was listed as one of 19 best new spots in US

Cal Raleigh hits three home runs as Seattle Mariners beat Phillies 9-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .