Seattle weather: Few showers, cooler and chance of mountain storms Thursday

The Brief Cooler, cloudier weather settles into western Washington Thursday, with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid-70s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of central Washington as gusty winds and dry conditions increase fire danger. Below-average temperatures continue into next week, with Seattle potentially seeing its first 60-degree day since mid-July.



An upper level trough will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures and a few shower chances into the weekend. Winds will also be breezy at times for western Washington, especially along the coast and north interior. The best chance of thunderstorms will be over the North Cascades and the Olympics.

An upper level trough will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures and a few shower chances into the weekend. Expand

What's next:

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid to low 70s with a chance of scattered showers and more clouds. Highs will also be milder for central Washington, but a Red Flag Warning will be in place for gusty winds and low relative humidities.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid to low 70s.

Cooler days ahead

Looking ahead to the next seven afternoons, highs will be below average. We are trending away from the 80s as upper level troughing remains the prominent weather feature. We will see our first 60-degree day in Seattle next week, which will be the first time since mid-July.

Looking ahead to the next 7 afternoons, highs will be below average.

Looking Ahead:

Showers chances increase again Friday evening into Saturday with cooler temperatures. Weak high pressure starts to build Sunday into early next week for drier skies and sunbreaks. Another round of rain is possible by the middle of next week.

Showers chances again increase Friday evening into Saturday with cooler temperatures.

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