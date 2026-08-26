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Seattle Weather: Temperatures cooling with light rain chances

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Published August 26, 2026 1:13 PM PDT
Published August 26, 2026 1:13 PM PDT
Seattle weather: Sprinkles in the low-70s later this week
Seattle weather: Sprinkles in the low-70s later this week

Seattle weather: Sprinkles in the low-70s later this week

Seattle weather: Sprinkles in the low-70s later this week

The Brief

    • An upper-level disturbance moving toward the Washington coast will bring a cloudy Wednesday morning before skies clear in the afternoon with improved air quality.
    • Overnight cloud cover will keep low temperatures mild in the mid-to-upper 50s heading into early Thursday.
    • Returning onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers over the next few days and into the weekend.

Seattle - A cloudy start to Wednesday as the upper level disturbance nears the Washington coast. Skies will slowly clear throughout the afternoon with improved air quality thanks to a change in wind direction.

Air quality improves in western WA

Cloudy morning with increasing sunshine by the afternoon.

A pattern shift will bring morning clouds to the region on Wednesday with increasing afternoon sunshine. 

Clouds will return overnight and into early Thursday morning. With the additional cloud cover, overnight lows will be mild with most cooling into the mid and upper 50s. 

Overnight lows across Western Washington.

Increasing clouds overnight lows mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s. 

When will it rain again in Seattle?

After a few toasty days, onshore flow has returned to the region. Temperatures will be cooling and with a slight chance of showers the next few days and leading into the weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Cooler temperatures and light rain chances heading into the weekend. 

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The Source: Information in this weather blog comes from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley.

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