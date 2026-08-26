Seattle Weather: Temperatures cooling with light rain chances
Seattle - A cloudy start to Wednesday as the upper level disturbance nears the Washington coast. Skies will slowly clear throughout the afternoon with improved air quality thanks to a change in wind direction.
Air quality improves in western WA
A pattern shift will bring morning clouds to the region on Wednesday with increasing afternoon sunshine.
Clouds will return overnight and into early Thursday morning. With the additional cloud cover, overnight lows will be mild with most cooling into the mid and upper 50s.
Increasing clouds overnight lows mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
When will it rain again in Seattle?
After a few toasty days, onshore flow has returned to the region. Temperatures will be cooling and with a slight chance of showers the next few days and leading into the weekend.
Cooler temperatures and light rain chances heading into the weekend.
Featured
The Source: Information in this weather blog comes from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley.