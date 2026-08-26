Seattle Weather: Temperatures cooling with light rain chances

The Brief An upper-level disturbance moving toward the Washington coast will bring a cloudy Wednesday morning before skies clear in the afternoon with improved air quality. Overnight cloud cover will keep low temperatures mild in the mid-to-upper 50s heading into early Thursday. Returning onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers over the next few days and into the weekend.



A cloudy start to Wednesday as the upper level disturbance nears the Washington coast. Skies will slowly clear throughout the afternoon with improved air quality thanks to a change in wind direction.

Air quality improves in western WA

A pattern shift will bring morning clouds to the region on Wednesday with increasing afternoon sunshine.

Clouds will return overnight and into early Thursday morning. With the additional cloud cover, overnight lows will be mild with most cooling into the mid and upper 50s.

Increasing clouds overnight lows mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

When will it rain again in Seattle?

After a few toasty days, onshore flow has returned to the region. Temperatures will be cooling and with a slight chance of showers the next few days and leading into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures and light rain chances heading into the weekend.

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