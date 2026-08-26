Seattle teacher's union votes to authorize strike over district contract

The Brief Seattle teachers have authorized a strike after their union and Seattle Public Schools failed to reach a tentative contract agreement. Educators are seeking better pay, manageable workloads, smaller class sizes and improvements to special education programs. Bargaining will continue ahead of the Sept. 2 school start, and a strike could still be avoided if the two sides reach a deal.



The largest teachers union in Washington state has voted to authorize a strike after failing to reach a tentative contract agreement.

Negotiations had been ongoing between Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and union members, but an agreement couldn't be reached by Wednesday. With school starting in just one week, a strike could delay the start to the new school year.

About 91% of teachers voted to authorize the strike. They will go back to the bargaining table on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Educators and teachers like Heather Barker say they're eager to start the new academic year.

"I want to be putting names on desks and sharpening pencils," said Barker, a teacher at Sanislo Elementary and member of the bargaining team. "It's a great profession."

However, contract negotiations have made for a lot of uncertainty.

"We have to have a good contract to go back in," Barker said.

Members of the Seattle Education Association say pay has been top of mind.

"Things are just getting more expensive, and it's really hard to live in the city," said Katy McDermott, a school nurse and part of the bargaining team.

The Seattle Public Schools administration building in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Barker says they've also been fighting for something money can't buy, time.

"I think part of our problem we have is our pressurization," said Barker.

She says more and more requirements have been taking time away from students.

"District mandated tests, mandated trainings or meetings that don’t impact us in the classrooms," said Barker.

Dig deeper:

She says they found common ground with the district early on during negotiations.

"The superintendent, you know, he's new, but he's been doing a lot to try and figure out what makes Seattle, Seattle," said Barker.

Then, she says, things hit a wall.

"It's starting to feel a little more contentious," said Barker.

The superintendent expressed his own feelings during a ribbon-cutting at Alki Elementary Wednesday.

"As a superintendent, I am always hopeful. I care deeply about making sure we open up on time. In fact, when I leave you, I'm going straight back to the bargaining table," said Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools early Wednesday.

Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, at the grand opening of Alki Elementary School. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For parents concerned about a possible strike delaying the start of the school year for SPS, educators say they're fighting for better conditions for students as well.

"We know that parents want a predictable, special education program and that is not what the district is offering," Barker said.

"Our position is that it is beneficial. We are trying to make sure our class sizes are the level where students can actually learn," said Matthew Legacki, a special education teacher.

While Seattle teachers have authorized a strike, you won't see members on the picket line right away. The union says it will keep bargaining every day if necessary, leading up to next Wednesday, Sep. 2. A deal could still be struck, averting a strike, before the start of the school year.

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