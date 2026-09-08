Demolition underway at abandoned Boeing office complex in Renton, WA

The Brief Demolition crews are tearing down a former Boeing office complex in North Renton following years of vandalism, unauthorized occupants, and neighborhood complaints. The property fell into severe disrepair after being sold to California-based Ion Renton in 2021, prompting numerous police calls and ongoing litigation with the city over unpaid fines. The multi-acre site is currently listed for sale as vacant land while future redevelopment plans remain uncertain.



Demolition crews are tearing down a sprawling, once-proud North Renton office complex previously owned by Boeing, bringing some relief to a years-long saga marked by vandalism, unauthorized occupants, and intense pressure from neighborhood residents.

While work on a smaller structure on the property began in January, the bulk of the larger building has been reduced to a skeleton in just the last few weeks. The high-profile demolition fundamentally alters a key gateway into the city.

A Rapid decline following 2021 sale

Timeline:

The complex's downward spiral began after aerospace giant Boeing sold the property to a California-based entity named Ion Renton in 2021. According to city records and neighbors, the new owner failed to properly secure the facilities.

Transients moved in from the streets. Renton Police records show officers were called to the address nearly 50 times over a three-year span.

The widespread neglect allowed copper wiring to be completely stripped from the walls, and the buildings suffered extensive damage from fires and structural vandalism. The property's tax value ultimately plummeted.

It even became the subject of a YouTube channel on urban exploration, highlighting abandoned infrastructure.

Frustrated neighbors and ongoing legal battles

Nearby business owners reported spending thousands of dollars out-of-pocket on private security, while residents voiced continuous frustration, arguing that the city was dragging its feet on enforcement.

What's next:

Future plans for the multi-acre parcel remain uncertain. While the developer previously filed schematics and a pre-application for a five-story, 160-unit apartment building featuring ground-floor commercial space, city officials emphasize that those preliminary filings hold no official zoning weight without an actual permit.

An undisclosed amount of municipal fines remains tied up in active litigation between the city of Renton and Ion Renton over the property's severe neglect.

City officials declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.

As the demolition continues, the property is currently listed back on the market as vacant land primed for a mixed-use development, though an asking price has not been publicly disclosed.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the City of Renton and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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