1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near Belltown, Seattle police say

The Brief One person is dead and three others were injured following an early Sunday morning shooting near Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Police report that an altercation involving three people occurred moments before gunfire erupted across two nearby streets. Investigators have not identified any suspects, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.



One person is dead and three more were injured after a shooting took place early Sunday morning near Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Police said that around 12:42 a.m., they received reports that two people were shot, one on Denny Way, and the other on Clay Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest while the other had a gunshot wound in his abdominal area.

The man who was found on Denny Way was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The other victim was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other gunshot victims, a man and a woman, later walked into the hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Early information from police indicate that an altercation involving three people in the area took place moments before the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Additionally, no suspect information was released.

Police did also not reveal any more information about the shooting victims, so their current status is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Police said detectives are actively working to gather more information.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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