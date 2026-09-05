Man hit while crossing Arlington, WA street left with serious injuries

The Brief A man was left with serious injuries on Friday night after he was hit by a car while attempting to walk across the street, according to the Arlington Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 10:57 p.m. on an access road near 172nd St. NE. Police say they don't believe that alcohol played a role in the crash.



A man was left with serious injuries on Friday night after he was hit by a car while attempting to walk across the street, according to the Arlington Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 10:57 p.m. on an access road near 172nd St. NE when a passing vehicle hit the man who was walking.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett for treatment.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police say they don't believe that alcohol played a role in the crash.

What we don't know:

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Arlington Police Department and reference incident number 2026-00014566.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Arlington Police Department.

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