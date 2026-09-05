Over 500 cats under Tacoma Humane Society care after recent seizure

The Brief The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County said it currently has over 500 cats under its care after 101 cats were recently seized from a local home in poor condition. The cats, who were taken in by the Humane Society with hair loss, scabbing, and dealing with respiratory infections, with some so severe that they required immediate medical intervention. The Humane Society reminded the community that fostering is the "most effective form of relief" for its high in-shelter population.



The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County said it currently has over 500 cats under its care after 101 cats were recently seized from a local home in poor condition.

The cats, who were taken in by the Humane Society with hair loss, scabbing, and dealing with respiratory infections, with some so severe that they required immediate medical intervention.

What we know:

Tacoma Humane said it has set up temporary housing spaces with pop-up kennels to house the hundreds of cats currently under its care.

The animals will receive wellness exams, parasite treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgeries before they become available for adoption.

Among the cats receiving care are four nursing moms and close to one dozen neonatal kittens that are receiving around-the-clock care, Tacoma Humane said.

What you can do:

The Humane Society reminded the community that fostering is the "most effective form of relief" for its high in-shelter population.

The organization said it will provide food, toys, blankets, litter boxes and medical care to all who decide to foster.

One requirement of the shelter is that fosters live within Pierce County or within 25 miles of its location.

The organization is also accepting supplies like bath towels, hand towels, fleece blankets, paper towels, and newspaper to help provide care for the animals.

It also said that specialty in-demand items like top-loading small animal carriers or small litter pans can be purchased through its Amazon or Chewy wish lists and shipped directly to the shelter.

Donations can be dropped between the organization's open hours, which occur daily from 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Situations involving large numbers of cats can escalate quickly," Tacoma Humane said. "Unaltered cats can reproduce rapidly, and what begins as an effort to help can become unmanageable when their number exceeds what one person can reasonably care for."

The organization reminded people that the City of Tacoma’s household pet limit is six animals.

"Reaching out for support early can prevent these situations from becoming overwhelming and help protect the well-being of the animals and people involved."

The backstory:

Related article

The reception of 101 cats comes a few weeks after the shelter took in 61 cats that were rescued from a boat near Owen Beach.

It also follows the rescue of 20 additional cats that were found in a vehicle in Tacoma.

Tacoma Humane said it has over 280 cats in-shelter and nearly 260 cats that are already in foster homes.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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