Seattle Weather: Partly sunny Saturday with another chance of mountain storms

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon and early evening, mainly from Puget Sound eastward, with threats of gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail. The Apple Cup forecast looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds for the 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Highs will stay in the low-to-mid 70s on Saturday before drier, warmer conditions build in for Labor Day Monday and next week.



It was a busy Friday evening with plenty of showers and thunderstorms, and heading into Saturday, we could see another round into the evening hours.

Saturday will be another mix of sun and clouds, but showers look to develop into the afternoon and early evening around the Cascades.

Saturday will be another mix of sun and clouds, but showers look to develop into the afternoon and early evening around the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Convective Outlook for Saturday will again include most of the state, with most likely storms for the Puget Sound eastward.

The storms are most likely to produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

The Convective Outlook for Saturday will again include most of the state, with most likely storms for the Puget Sound eastward.

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer, but remaining below the seasonal average. Highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer, but remaining below seasonal average. Highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

Great news for Apple Cup Fans, the forecast is looking great! Kickoff is at 1pm and conditions look mainly dry for the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Great news for Apple Cup Fans, the forecast is looking great!

Skies will be drier heading into Sunday, especially for the mountains. The forecast shows the storms and showers staying mainly along the ridge and eastward.

Labor Day Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs slowly warming through the middle of the week.

Skies will be drier heading into Sunday, especially for the mountains.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.

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