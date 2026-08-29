Seattle Weather: Wet Wednesday ahead

The Brief Following Saturday's showers, Seattle will see dry, brighter weather Sunday through Monday with highs in the low 70s, before a stray shower becomes possible Tuesday. Wednesday is set to be the rainiest day of the week, bringing temperatures down to the mid-60s and potentially delivering a half-inch or more of rain to the area. While air quality in western Washington remains mostly good, higher concentrations of wildfire smoke are expected in the Okanogan and Methow valleys during afternoon and evening hours.



Saturday brought increasing scattered showers, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. By Saturday evening, conditions were expected to dry out with some afternoon sunshine. Highs reached the upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday will bring drier weather with temperatures in the low 70s.

The Seattle weather forecast will bring a brighter second half of the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A stray shower will be possible Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast, with noticeably rainier conditions and temperatures in the mid-60s. Seattle could pick up around a half-inch of rain or more, although we’ll continue to watch for any changes in the forecast.

Thursday will bring fewer showers with highs in the upper 60s.

Seattle weather will stay relatively quiet early next week before rain becomes more likely Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ll also continue to monitor wildfire smoke, especially in the Okanogan and Methow valleys, where higher concentrations will be possible during the afternoons and evenings over the next couple of days.

For Western Washington, air quality will remain mostly good.

By Wednesday, Seattle weather will turn noticeably wetter with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

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