Seattle Mariners promote top hitting prospect Michael Arroyo

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners promoted top hitting prospect Michael Arroyo from Triple-A Tacoma to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Athletics. He'll play second base and bat eighth in the lineup. Arroyo, 21, is batting .286 with 23 doubles, five triples, and 18 home runs with 81 RBI and 17 stolen bases with 43 walks and 87 strikeouts in 114 games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. Arroyo is Seattle's No. 3 overall prospect and top hitting prospect in the organization behind Kade Anderson Ryan Sloan, per MLB Pipeline. With the Mariners falling further out of playoff contention, the Mariners may be pivoting to their prospects for the final 19 games of the season. Outfielder Lazaro Montes – a close friend of Arroyo – was promoted last week in Boston, and top pitching prospect Kade Anderson has made three starts since being promoted from Double-A Arkansas in August.



The Seattle Mariners promoted top hitting prospect Michael Arroyo from Triple-A Tacoma to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Athletics. He'll play second base and bat eighth in the lineup.

With the Mariners falling further out of playoff contention, the Mariners may be pivoting to their prospects for the final 19 games of the season. Outfielder Lazaro Montes – a close friend of Arroyo – was promoted last week in Boston, and top pitching prospect Kade Anderson has made three starts since being promoted from Double-A Arkansas in August.

Infielder Patrick Wisdom was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma and pitcher Nick Davila was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a roster spot for Arroyo.

Arroyo will wear No. 96.

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Arroyo, 21, is batting .286 with 23 doubles, five triples, and 18 home runs with 81 RBI and 17 stolen bases with 43 walks and 87 strikeouts in 114 games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. Arroyo is Seattle's No. 3 overall prospect and top hitting prospect in the organization behind Anderson and right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, per MLB Pipeline. He's the 46th overall prospect in MLB.

Arroyo has hit at every level as he's climbed through the Mariners' system. It's his defense that has been a larger concern. Second base is his primary position, but he's seen time in left field this year as the Mariners have tried to get him used to a potential move to the outfield.

Arroyo appeared in the World Baseball Classic representing Team Colombia, batting .308 with four runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in four games.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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