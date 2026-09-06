Seattle Weather: Dry Apple Cup Sunday

The Brief Ideal football weather is set for the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium, featuring mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. While western Washington stays dry today, mountain areas and regions east of the Cascades face potential heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Labor Day starts with morning low clouds and drizzle before clearing, giving way to near summer-like temperatures by midweek.



The big day is here!!! College football has returned with the annual Apple Cup kicking off today at Husky Stadium. The weather is looking fantastic for both tailgating and the game. Plenty of sunshine, so grab your school colors and your shades!

Perfect day for some college football today. (FOX13 Seattle)

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day in Western Washington on Sunday. Chances of showers, with some heavy downpours remain possible today in the mountains and east of the Cascades.

A slight chance of thunder is also possible all the way into eastern Washington.

Labor Day Monday starts with some low clouds, fog and drizzle before clearing out later in the day.

Dry skies in Western Washington with rain possible east of the Cascades.

Afternoon highs will remain nearly perfect with many spots warming into the low and mid 70s.

Increasing clouds overnight will lead to slightly milder lows in the mid and upper 50s.

A mild day with highs nearing the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

After Monday morning's drizzle, skies will continue to clear through the week with afternoon near summer-like temperatures by Wednesday.

A slight chance of showers returns by next weekend.

Skies drying by the work week with a mid-week warm up.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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