Eduard Bazardo allows walk-off homer to Donovan Walton as Seattle Mariners lose 6-5 in 10 to Athletics

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners rallied to force extra innings in Sacramento only to see Donovan Walton hit a two-run home run off Eduard Bazardo in the 10th for a 6-5 Athletics victory on Friday night. Lazaro Montes hit a massive pinch-hit 430-foot home run off Scott Blewett in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4, which was enough to send the game to extra innings. Julio Rodríguez drove in designated runner Randy Arozarena with a one-out single through the infield to give Seattle a 5-4 lead. With Andrés Muñoz unavailable after pitching the previous two games, Bazardo was asked to get the save for Seattle. The outing lasted three pitches as Bazardo hung a 1-1 sweeper to Walton that he crushed over the right field wall for a game-winning two-run home run.



The Seattle Mariners rallied to force extra innings in Sacramento only to see Donovan Walton hit a two-run home run off Eduard Bazardo in the 10th for a 6-5 Athletics victory on Friday night.

Lazaro Montes hit a massive pinch-hit 430-foot home run off Scott Blewett in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4, which was enough to send the game to extra innings. Julio Rodríguez drove in designated runner Randy Arozarena with a one-out single through the infield to give Seattle a 5-4 lead. But with Andrés Muñoz unavailable after pitching the previous two games, Bazardo was asked to get the save for Seattle.

The outing lasted three pitches as Bazardo hung a 1-1 sweeper to Walton that he crushed over the right field wall for a game-winning two-run home run.

The backstory:

Lawrence Butler had three hits, including a two-run home run in the third inning and a double in the ninth for the Athletics. Jeff McNeil reached base three times, had two hits, an RBI, and scored twice.

Julio Rodríguez’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead before Walton ended the game with his homer off Eduard Bazardo (3-4).

Behind by two runs, Seattle’s Josh Naylor reached first base on a fielding error by reliever Scott Blewett in the sixth inning. On the next at-bat, pinch-hitter Lázaro Montes sent a 430-foot shot over the right-center wall to tie the game 4-all.

Butler, hitless in his last 16 plate appearances, hit a two-run home run on a full count in the third inning to give the A’s a 4-2 lead.

Cal Raleigh knocked in a run with a base hit in the first inning to open the scoring.

After Henry Bolte hit a single and stole second base, McNeil’s double to right-center field brought him home in the first inning to tie the score at 1-1. McNeil scored from third on a throwing error to first base by Cole Young.

Seattle's Dominic Canzone had two hits, including a triple in the fifth inning.

Naylor had two base hits, a steal, and scored twice for Seattle.

Chris Roycroft (2-0) pitched the 10th for the win.

By the numbers:

Bazardo has really struggled recently for the Mariners. Over his last four outings, Bazardo has allowed 10 hits with three home runs, and allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his last 1 ⅔ innings pitched.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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