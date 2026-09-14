Deadly crash involving log truck causes delays on SR 530

The Brief A deadly crash involving a log truck in Arlington has blocked both directions of State Route 530 at Arlington-Darrington Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT has not given an estimated time of reopening as the crash is being investigated. Washington State Patrol has not released any details about the crash victim or victims, and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as the investigation unfolds.



A deadly crash involving a log truck in Arlington has blocked both directions of State Route 530 at Arlington-Darrington Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

What we know:

Around 7:42 a.m., WSDOT posted to social media saying that both directions of SR 530/Arlington-Darrington Road, near milepost 28, were blocked due to a crash.

At 8 a.m., the agency posted an update, saying that traffic was being turned around at 294th Street NE and that there was no estimated time for the affected lanes to be reopened.

About 30 minutes later, WSDOT posted images of the crash, showing a damaged log truck alongside multiple emergency vehicles.

At 9:37 a.m., WSDOT said the roadway remained closed and added that it expected it to be an "extended closure."

Shortly after, Washington State Patrol officials said the crash was deadly, and an investigation is ongoing.

At 10:52 a.m., WSDOT said backups were seen in Arlington due to the crash. The agency reminded drivers that State Route 9 and Mountain Loop Highway are open as alternatives.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any details surrounding the crash victim or victims.

WSDOT has also not said when it expects the roadway to reopen.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as the investigation unfolds.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.

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