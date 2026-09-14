Woman sexually assaulted on Renton, WA trail, suspect sought

The Brief Renton police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a female jogger on the Longacres walking trail Saturday. Police say a passerby intervened and stopped the assault before the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was wearing glasses and a bright purple hoodie with ears; police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.



The Renton Police Department is searching for a man who sexually assaulted a female jogger on a walking trail.

What we know:

Officers responded to an assault on the Longacres walking trail near Oakdale Avenue Southwest at 9:24 a.m. Saturday.

There, police say a man wearing glasses and a bright purple hoodie with ears attached to the hood attacked a female jogger.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect in a sexual assault that happened in Renton on Sept. 12, 2026. (Renton Police Department)

A passerby intervened and stopped the assault, police said. Investigators believe the man was riding a bicycle and ran away on foot following the assault.

Before the attack, police said the suspect was seen at bus shelters along Naches Avenue and Southwest 27th Street between 7-9 a.m. They also say he was seen walking along Raymond Avenue near Southwest Grady Street between 9:25 and 9:30 a.m.

What you can do:

Renton police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that can help investigators to contact Detective O’Rourke at 425-430-7647. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, referencing Renton Police Department case 26-7048.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing offers 10% raise to WA workers to head off union strike

GM to open new office in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Benton County

Seattle Mariners beat Athletics 19-1 for largest victory margin in team history

Super El Niño on the horizon: What record-breaking weather means for WA this winter

Seattle mayor responds to council demand over police chief's resignation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.