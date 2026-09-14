Stolen car chase ends in I-5 rollover in Lynnwood, WA

The Brief Two suspects were injured after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a rollover crash on I-5 near Lynnwood. Deputies say the vehicle fled from Everett before entering the median and flipping near 164th Street Southwest. Both suspects suffered minor injuries and will be arrested after they are cleared from the hospital.



Two suspects were injured following a rollover crash and pursuit that ended in Lynnwood Monday night.

What we know:

Just before 8 p.m., deputies initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle at the Home Depot near Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett.

Two men were inside the stolen vehicle and later fled onto southbound I-5, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies pursued the suspects until they entered the median on I-5 near 164th Street Southwest, where their vehicle flipped over.

I-5 rollover crash scene in Lynnwood (WSDOT)

Deputies said the suspects suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They will be placed under arrest once they are cleared from the hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash or pursuit.

The HOV lanes of I-5 were blocked for over an hour following the crash.

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