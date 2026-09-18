Seattle police investigate officer-involved shooting following domestic violence call

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a domestic violence call that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in the Beacon Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon. A female suspect is in custody and receiving medical treatment for injuries at the scene near Golf Drive South and 14th Avenue South. Authorities say more details will be released as a public information officer responds to the location.



An investigation is underway after a domestic violence response escalated into a shooting involving an officer in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon.

FILE - A police patrol car sits in a neighborhood.

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Beacon Hill

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department first announced the incident on social media at 12:28 p.m., saying that it happened near the corner of Golf Drive South and 14th Avenue South.

Woman in custody, injured during incident

Authorities say the domestic violence incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting. A woman is in custody and is being treated for injuries at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. The SPD said a public information officer is responding to the scene to deliver additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Seattle Police Department.

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