The Brief A semi-truck driver faces DUI charges after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 5 in the Tacoma area early Monday. Washington State Patrol troopers said the eastbound driver on State Route 16 struck a guardrail while merging onto northbound I-5 just after 2 a.m., blocking the roadway for nearly three hours. The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



A driver is facing DUI charges after crashing a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in the Tacoma area early Monday.

"Tows are on scene," wrote Trooper Juan Martinez on X. (WSP Trooper Juan Martinez)

Seattle traffic: Semi-truck crash blocks I-5 in Tacoma

What we know:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Juan Martinez shared information about the single-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m.

According to the State Patrol, the truck driver was traveling eastbound on State Route 16 to northbound I-5 when he struck the right-side guardrail – causing the truck to roll over onto its passenger side.

Timeline:

Troopers said the roadway was blocked for nearly three hours.

Authorities said the driver sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts on X by Washington State Patrol Trooper Juan Martinez and a press memo by the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Longview paper mill slapped with record $10M fine in fatal spill

Ballard set to receive $150K statue celebrating Jimothy

Several Bremerton, WA Fast Ferry sailings canceled through Dec. 1

Seattle City Council approves final 2027-2028 budget

Man sentenced in Puyallup WinCo stabbing chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .