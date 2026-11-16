The Brief The Tacoma Police Department and community partners are hosting two drive-thru Thanksgiving turkey giveaways at the Tacoma Dome on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Cheney Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. Organizers plan to distribute roughly 1,700 free turkeys and side dishes across both events, with a limit of one meal package per vehicle while supplies last. No advance registration is required, and distribution begins at 11 a.m. at both locations, typically wrapping up around 12:30 p.m.



Families in need of holiday meal assistance can pick up free Thanksgiving turkeys and side dishes at two drive-thru events hosted by the Tacoma Police Department and local community partners this week.

The giveaways will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Tacoma Dome and Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cheney Stadium. Organizers plan to distribute approximately 1,700 turkeys and sides combined across the two locations.

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Tacoma

What we know:

Both events are strictly drive-thru only and require no prior registration. Distribution begins promptly at 11 a.m. at each venue and will continue until supplies are exhausted. Based on previous years, organizers expect the food to run out within about 90 minutes, wrapping up around 12:30 p.m.

Assistance is limited to one turkey and accompanying side dishes per vehicle, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Here are the details for each distribution site:

Tacoma Dome: Tuesday, Nov. 17, starting at 11 a.m. Located at 2727 East D St. Approximately 1,000 turkeys and sides will be available.

Cheney Stadium: Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 11 a.m. Located at 2502 South Tyler St. Approximately 700 turkeys and sides will be available.

By the numbers:

1,700: Approximate total number of turkeys and side packages being distributed across both Tacoma locations.

1,000: Turkeys and sides allocated for Tuesday’s event at the Tacoma Dome.

700: Approximate turkeys and sides allocated for Saturday’s event at Cheney Stadium.

1: Limit of turkeys and side packages distributed per vehicle.

90: Approximate number of minutes the giveaways are expected to last before supplies run out.

What they're saying:

Bervin Smith, community engagement senior manager for the Tacoma Police Department, emphasized the high demand for food assistance ahead of the holiday.

"The need is great this year, and every turkey counts," Smith said in a statement to community partners and volunteers. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference for families in our community and help ensure more people have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving."

What you can do:

The Tacoma Police Department is still collecting turkeys and Thanksgiving side dishes ahead of the distributions.

Individuals or businesses interested in donating food or volunteering at either event can contact Bervin Smith directly at 253-290-9238 or via email at bsmith7@tacoma.gov.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from the Tacoma Police Department and event organizers.

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