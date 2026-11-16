Commentary: The bidding group trying to bring the Sonics back deserves gratitude

The Brief The NBA's self-imposed year-end deadline to decide on expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas is roughly six weeks away. Seattle's turnkey bid sits around $6 billion to $6.5 billion, far below Las Vegas's $10 billion-plus competing offers. It remains unclear if the league's media leaks will force Samantha Holloway's ownership group to raise its price.



Only six and a half weeks are left in this calendar year, which means the NBA’s self-imposed deadline to decide on expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle quickly approaches.

And before the potential whirlwind ahead, I just want to say "Thank You" to everyone involved in Samantha Holloway’s group at One Roof Sports and Entertainment for their commitment to this cause, and for cutting through all the outside noise that surrounds what feels, at times, like a circus.

I know fans are concerned about the reported gap between the potential expansion price of a Seattle bid and Las Vegas's. After all, the three finalists in Vegas reportedly have bids of at least $10 billion dollars, and that’s not including the $2 billion or $3 billion necessary for infrastructure and a new arena.

In contrast, Seattle’s bid is expected to be somewhere around $6 billion to $6.5 billion dollars. But the lower price in Seattle is simply because there are no realistic competing bids.

This is a turnkey situation: The arena is already built. The ownership group, which includes Melinda Gates and Andy Jassy, is incredibly strong. It’s a top-12 media market. The location provides a gateway to league interests in Asia.

And … oh yeah, the fanbase is already here!

Now, I get the savvy business maneuvering by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. By settling the Vegas situation first, they’re able to get top dollar there through a bidding war. There’s also the hope that the losing bidders in Vegas might have interest in spending that kind of money in Seattle instead, although that doesn’t seem to be the case.

From my perspective at least, the whole process, and any stories coming from league sources, is clearly intended to drive up the asking price here – to put pressure on an ownership bid that’s completely buttoned up and good to go.

I mean, why else would the league all of a sudden float a story about potential Mexico City expansion? To put more financial pressure on Seattle.

It’s why I take reports like this with a grain of salt: Late last week, ESPN reported that Holloway is, "increasing her seriousness and aggressiveness to try to get Seattle back into the NBA."

As if she wasn’t serious and aggressive to begin with? What’s that supposed to mean? I’m guessing it’s supposed to be interpreted that they’re willing to offer more money. And if they’re not, it’s another ploy to put pressure on them to do so.

Remember: the league can frame the narrative however it likes because bidding groups are under NDA – they have no voice.

At the end of the day, I trust the Holloway group. They brought the Kraken to Seattle and have never strayed from their goal of bringing the NBA home. So whatever happens, I’m just grateful for their genuine effort.

Do I want the Sonics back? Of course I do. But most of all, I’m also hoping the NBA – through all the leaks, headlines, posturing and motives — realizes the true value associated with the Sonics’ long-awaited return.

The Source: Information for this story comes from commentary by FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine.

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