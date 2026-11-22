The Brief Extreme King Tides are canceling multiple Monday evening Washington State Ferries sailings between Port Townsend and Coupeville Kitsap Transit is also canceling 10 daily Bremerton-Seattle fast ferry trips through Dec. 1 due to vessel repairs and maintenance The M/V Rich Passage 1 is tentatively scheduled to return Dec. 2, though that timeline remains subject to change.



With King Tides expected this week in western Washington, Washington State Ferries says some sailings will be canceled.

The additional cancellations come after Kitsap Transit announced on Friday that several sailings leaving from Bremerton and Seattle will be canceled daily through Dec. 1.

King Tides cause ferry cancellations

What we know:

WSF said tidal conditions will affect sailings from Port Townsend and Coupeville.

On Monday, the 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend will be canceled. The 7:30 p.m. sailing from Coupeville will also be canceled.

WSF said the alternate routes are Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton.

The cancellations come after it was announced earlier in the week that the following sailings from Bremerton and Seattle will be canceled through Dec. 1.

Departing Bremerton:

5:25 AM

6:45 AM

8:05 AM

3:45 PM

5:00 PM

Departing Seattle:

6:05 AM

7:25 AM

8:40 AM

4:25 PM

5:40 PM

Kitsap Transit states that its M/V Rich Passage 1 vessel is out of service for repairs, while the M/V Lady Swift vessel is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

The agency said that it hopes the Rich Passage 1 will be ready to return by Dec. 2, but adds that the date is subject to change.

Related article

What is a King Tide?

Dig deeper:

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a King Tide is a term often used to describe exceptionally high tides.

"Higher than normal tides typically occur during a new or full moon and when the Moon is at its perigee, or during specific seasons around the country," the NOAA states.

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley said that a full supermoon combined with strong low pressure systems will lead to possible King Tides in our region. Minor coastal flooding will be possible beginning Tuesday–Friday, with it peaking on Wednesday.

A schedule for when the highest tides are expected can be found below.

A full supermoon combined with strong low pressure systems will lead to possible King Tides. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Washington State Ferries, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

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