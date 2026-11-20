The Brief The Seattle City Council approved $150,000 for holiday decorations and a statue honoring Jimothy, a well-known Ballard raccoon. Inspired by Icelandic folklore, the display will anchor winter clothing drives when it debuts next holiday season. While locals are divided over the cost amid city budget cuts, the statue’s exact location, size, and materials remain undecided.



The Seattle City Council on Friday approved $150,000 in taxpayer funding for holiday decorations and a statue honoring Jimothy, a well-known, short-spined raccoon in the Ballard neighborhood.

The festive display is expected to debut in Ballard in time for next year's holiday season. The project comes as city council navigates broader budget constraints, including deep budget cuts enacted by Mayor Katie Wilson.

Inspired by Icelandic folklore

The backstory:

City leaders modeled the concept after the "Winter Cat" folklore in Reykjavik, Iceland, which is one of Seattle's sister cities. In Seattle, the Jimothy installation is intended to anchor annual clothing drives and foster community spirit during the winter months.

District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss explained the origins of the Icelandic tradition, noting how a story created by the wool industry evolved into a unifying cultural symbol.

"In Iceland, the wool industry started a fable that if children didn't get clothing for Christmas, they would be eaten by this winter cat, and so, this cat is now a celebratory figure," Strauss said. "It brings people from all over Iceland together to find lightness in the darkest months of the year."

"Winter Cat" statue in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Ballard residents weigh in on the cost

The other side:

While Jimothy is a recognizable local fixture in Ballard, residents expressed mixed reactions regarding the $150,000 price tag.

Some community members questioned whether the funds could be better allocated elsewhere given the city's budget crunch. "I'm not sure how I feel about that," said Rebecca, a Ballard resident. "$150,000, it could probably go to other things, too, rather than a statue."

Others welcomed the neighborhood investment and looked forward to seeing the tribute in person. "It seems totally worth it," said Ballard resident Craig, who recalled previously spotting the raccoon running across the street in the evening. "I live here, so, and I love Ballard. So, if they're going to put it close by here, I'm all for it."

Logistics and longevity questions remain

What's next:

Specific details regarding the statue's exact location, physical dimensions, and construction materials have not yet been finalized. City officials anticipate the display will have a lifespan of 10 to 20 years.

The lack of specifics prompted practical questions from locals about the monument's durability and security.

"I don't know what statues are made of. I feel like it could last longer, no?" said Ballard resident Steven. "Also, I feel like, how heavy is it? I feel like people are a little crazy. So, people might take it."

Despite his questions about the statue's weight and materials, Steven said he supports the community-focused project and plans to visit the display once it is installed next year.

A Jimothy mural at Ballard Clay.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Dan Griffin, who spoke with Ballard residents along with Seattle council member for District 6, Dan Strauss.

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