The Brief Boeing plans to cut about 5% of its Commercial Airplanes workforce—targeting specific teams rather than offering buyouts—with 60-day notices going out Dec. 9 and a final separation date of Feb. 12, according to the engineering union SPEEA. Executives attributed the reductions to production delays rather than contract negotiations, though the union said details on who will lose jobs and whether more cuts will follow remain unclear. Boeing plans to try moving some affected workers into open roles in its Defense, Space and Global Services divisions, while SPEEA said the company intends to use a non-working reduction in force that pays employees for 60 days after ordering them home after one week.



Boeing employees lack crucial details about impending job cuts following a recent meeting with company executives, the engineering union said.

FILE - Boeing employees work on a 737 MAX airplane on the final assembly line at Boeing's plant in Renton, Wash., on June 15, 2022. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool, File)

Boeing engineers: Company to issue layoff notices 15 days before Christmas

Timeline:

In an update to its website, The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, stated that 60-day notices for layoffs will go out Dec. 9, with a final separation date of Feb. 12.

Union representatives said Boeing executives did not specify who or how many employees will lose their jobs ahead of the holidays, saying only that it will affect Boeing's commercial arm.

Targeted workforce cuts

What we know:

The upcoming wave of layoffs will reduce the Boeing Commercial Airplanes workforce by about 5%.

Instead of across-the-board reductions, management plans to target specific teams, SPEEA said.

Boeing leaders reportedly told the union they will focus on completed projects or initiatives that "can be ended."

SPEEA confirmed there will be no options for buyouts or voluntary severance.

Boeing executives reportedly assured SPEEA the cuts are not retaliation for recent contract negotiations.

Instead, management attributed the overstaffing strictly to production delays.

Layoffs and reassignment

The company will attempt to transition some affected employees into open roles within its Defense and Space and Global Services divisions, SPEEA said.

However, the company and union disagree on how the layoffs will be executed. SPEEA claimed Boeing intends to carry out a "non-working reduction in force."

Under this plan, employees handed a layoff notice would receive 60 days of pay but will be ordered to stay home after just one week.

What we don't know:

Boeing did not provide the union with a definitive answer on whether additional job cuts will follow this round.

FOX13 News has reached out to Boeing directly for comment.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), Boeing executives and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell.

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