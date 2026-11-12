Ocean Shores erosion emergency threatens WA homes, infrastructure

A day after the mayor of Ocean Shores enacted an emergency declaration in response to storm-driven erosion on the city's coastline, crews were spotted moving large boulders along the beach near residences in an effort to harden up defenses before king tides make an appearance later in the month.

Significant erosion and threats to property in Ocean Shores

What they're saying:

The erosion threatens homes along Marine View Drive, Neptune Way, Mariner Court and Peninsula Court.

It also threatens city infrastructure just across the road, including a 1 million-gallon water tank, a pump station, sewer lines and sewer plant equipment.

"It’s been eroding for some time, but in the last two years it’s gotten really bad," City Administrator Scott Andersen said.

A remnant jetty built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is "dilapidated," Andersen said, adding that it has fallen apart over the course of decades. Without it, the Pacific Ocean now hits that part of the city head-on.

King tides are expected in November and again in December.

"We know this is going to take a direct hit from the Pacific Ocean," he said.

The backstory:

For several years, regulatory agencies denied the city permission to use hard armor—or large rock—preferring nature-based approaches instead.

For the past two years, the city has used cobble, which is a smaller-rock method the agencies favored. Andersen said it isn’t enough for a beach that takes waves straight on during southeasterly winds.

"There’s a lot of places that nature-based solutions will work," he said. "Unfortunately, this is just not one of them."

The city’s biggest fear is seawater breaking through to the freshwater waterways across the road.

"That will change our whole ecosystem here if we get salt water pouring into our fresh waterways," Andersen said.

"We have one more line of defense against this, and we really just don’t want to lose this one." — City Administrator Scott Andersen

City officials are urging residents and visitors to stay away from the affected area, where parts of the embankment have become unstable.

The city is bringing in more coastal engineers. Andersen said the armoring would ideally be extended to the city’s west end. That would protect an FAA navigation station and homes next to the Oyhut Wildlife Area, which the state Department of Fish and Wildlife manages.

A few hundred yards away, Damon Point was once one of the city’s most popular beaches. It has been cut off from the mainland and is now an island.

"We are on a sandbar in the Pacific Ocean, and we need all the help we can get right now." — City Administrator Scott Andersen

Homes without service

A contractor damaged a main waterline in the south end of Ocean Shores and the public works department is working to repair the damage.

The city of Ocean Shores announced in a Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, Facebook post that every property south of Marine Drive will be without service until the emergency repair has been completed.

Historical footage

The City of Ocean Shores shared a collection of video footage illustrating erosion along Washington's coastline over several years.

What to do if without water

If affected by the city of Ocean Shores' service outage, city officials recommend flushing your line of any possible sediment from an outside hose bib.

After Service Is Restored:

• Run cold water taps for several minutes.

• Flush discolored water until clear.

• Air in lines or temporary pressure changes may occur.

Contact Information

Water Department Office: 360-940-7552

24-Hour Emergency Line: 360-533-8765

How to clear clogged drains in Seattle

What you can do:

Here's a list of pointers for cleaning clogged drains this season from SPU.

Rake fallen leaves and sticks in your yard before they reach the storm drain.

Rake or sweep leaves and debris from the tops of storm drains.

Submit a clogged drain report or call our problem hotline at (206) 386-1800 if you can't clear a storm drain.

In winter, keep snow and ice from blocking drains: After snowfall, melting snow and rain can block storm drain inlets and cause localized flooding.

Remove snow and ice from your local storm drain with a snow shovel, garden shovel, rake or other strong tool to prevent flooding or ponding in your neighborhood.

Clear a channel for runoff if an inlet or street drain appears to be blocked by snow or debris.

Submit a clogged drain report or call our problem hotline at (206) 386-1800 if you can't clear a storm drain.

The Source: Information in this story came from Ocean Shores city officials.

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