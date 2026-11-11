First bird flu death hits WA, dairy outbreak spreads

The Brief A Washington state resident has died after contracting avian influenza from infected dairy cows, marking the state's first bird flu death this year. Health officials confirmed three total farm infections in Yakima County, though farmworker representatives suspect cases are undercounted due to immigration enforcement concerns. Additional bird flu detections have surfaced in Pierce County poultry and Kittitas County backyard flocks, but federal officials maintain that general public risk is low.



A Washington resident with underlying health conditions has died after contracting bird flu from infected dairy cattle in Yakima County, marking the state's first avian influenza death this year.

First fatal bird flu case in WA

What we know:

A Washington resident has died from bird flu after exposure to infected cattle at a dairy farm in Yakima County, marking the first avian influenza fatality in the state this year, according to the Yakima County Health District.

The individual had underlying medical conditions. Health officials stated that two other people contracted bird flu from a dairy farm in Yakima County this year, but neither required hospitalization.

The Washington State Department of Health noted that this year is the first time avian influenza has spread through dairy herds. On its website, the state health agency published quarantine zones and requested that flock owners complete an online survey.

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The infection pathway stems from wild bird migration. As wild birds fly over Washington, they can introduce the virus to the local environment. When dairy cows encounter infected wild birds or their contaminated surroundings, the cattle can catch bird flu.

Beyond commercial dairy herds, agricultural officials confirmed a bird flu case at a commercial poultry facility in Pierce County, marking the first commercial poultry detection this year. Several other cases have also emerged in small, backyard bird flocks across Kittitas County.

Despite the spread among livestock and birds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, has never been documented in the United States, and the general public faces a low health risk.

What we don't know:

The Yakima County Health District did not disclose the deceased person's name, age, or gender, citing medical privacy considerations.

Farmworker advocates raise undercount concerns

What they're saying:

The United Farm Workers union stated it believes official numbers represent a significant undercount of actual infections among agricultural laborers.

According to the union, "workers report symptoms that range from mild upper respiratory infection with pinkeye to severe flu symptoms with bone pain, severe cough and high fever."

The organization added: "Given the current and ongoing ICE surge in the Yakima Valley, many or most of the workers are understandably reluctant to proactively engage with public agencies. Most workers report being given goggles and PPE, but they need comprehensive training on risk and best practices."

Union representatives also indicated that workers fear employer retaliation if they do not follow work instructions.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, United Farm Workers, the Washington State Department of Agriculture and Yakima Health District.

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