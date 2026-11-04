Seattle weather: Dry start Wednesday, evening rain and wind

The Brief Wednesday brings morning fog and afternoon sunbreaks before showers arrive in the evening, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain and gusty winds move through western Washington Wednesday night, with the strongest winds along the coast and north interior. Stronger storms arrive Friday and Sunday, bringing more rain, gusty winds and snow at higher mountain elevations.



A dry start to the day Wednesday with areas of morning fog and some nice sunbreaks for midday. Clouds will start to increase for the afternoon as showers move in by the early evening hours.

A dry start to the day Wednesday with areas of morning fog. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs on Wednesday will be mild again with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s, with highs several degrees above the seasonal average.

Highs Wednesday will be mild again with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Our next frontal system moves inland Wednesday evening, bringing showers across western Washington through early Thursday morning.

Our next frontal system moves inland Wednesday evening, bringing showers across western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will also pick up as this front moves inland Wednesday evening, bringing the strongest winds along the coast and north interior. Winds for the rest of Puget Sound will be around 20-25 mph.

Winds will also pick up as this front moves inland Wednesday evening.

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper Thursday for mostly dry conditions, besides a passing sprinkle. Highs will remain mild through the weekend, staying in the mid to upper 50s. A stronger frontal system moves in on Friday, bringing more lowland rain and gusty winds. A warm front will move through Saturday with a few showers Saturday, but not as wet. The cold front pushes through Saturday night into Sunday, bringing more rainfall and gusty winds. Snow levels will remain on the higher side, above 5000', bringing snowfall to the higher mountain peaks. Next week we could see some more active weather, with more rain and gusty winds. We will be watching the extended forecast closely, tracking any major impacts we could see.

Showers will taper Thursday for mostly dry conditions, besides a passing sprinkle.

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