The Brief General Election Day is on Nov. 3, 2026. Registered voters can vote and return their ballots as soon as they receive them. The ballot features competitive U.S. House races, including key contests in the 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts, along with three major statewide initiatives concerning parental rights, athletic participation rules, and state income tax bans.



As ballots arrive in the mail for registered Washington voters, here is a complete guide to prepare for the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Key dates to know

King County Ballot Box

Timeline:

October 16: Start of 18-day voting period (through Election Day). Ballots are mailed out and Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available at voting centers.

October 26: Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day. Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

November 3: Deadline for Washington state voter registration or updates (in person only).

November 3: General Election - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote?

Washington citizens have three ways to register:

How do I vote?

Local perspective:

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting Oct. 16.

Citizens can vote by mail, by dropping their signed ballot – also known as absentee ballots – at an official drop box or returning it by mail. No stamp is needed. Be sure to sign your ballot in order for it to be validated.

When voting by mail, your ballot must be deposited in a drop box or postmarked by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends citizens to mail ballots at least a week before Election Day.

U.S. citizens or military personnel overseas may use a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot to vote in the upcoming election. These ballots are available through Voting Assistant Officers at military installations or at U.S. Embassies and Consulates.

Accessible voting devices and in-person services are available at local election offices or voting centers up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A voters' pamphlet will be mailed to the address voters used to register.

Read more about how your ballot travels through Washington state here.

What's next:

An initial round of ballot returns is expected after about 8 p.m. on election day from ballots turned in early. Counties typically release additional results daily following the election.

What is on the ballot?

The following are some of the key races and ballot measures registered voters will decide on in the 2026 General Election ballot.

All 10 of the state’s U.S. House seats are up for election, including highly competitive races in the 3rd and 8th Congressional Districts.

Why you should care:

Democratic incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Republican state Sen. John Braun in a closely watched general election matchup. The district, which spans Southwest Washington, remains one of the state's most competitive congressional battlegrounds. Perez is emphasizing her bipartisan legislative record, while Braun, a veteran and manufacturing executive, is running on conservative fiscal and economic policies.

In the 8th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier is challenged by Republican small-business owner Spencer Meline. Stretching from eastern King and Pierce counties across the Cascades into central Washington, the swing district features Schrier highlighting her healthcare background and work on bipartisan legislation, countered by Meline’s campaign platform centered on economic opportunity and family-focused policies.

Initiative Measure No. IL26-001 addresses parental rights in public schools. The measure would repeal recent amendments to a state law outlining specific rights of parents and legal guardians of public school children, restoring the statute to its original form as passed under Initiative 2081.

Initiative Measure No. IL26-638 would prohibit students designated as biologically male from competing in school athletic programs intended exclusively for female students at the K-12 level. Under the proposed measure, students would be required to provide verification of their biological sex from a healthcare provider to participate in gender-specific school sports.

Initiative Measure No. IP26-645 would repeal the state’s 9.9% tax on annual personal income exceeding $1 million and ban future state and local personal income taxes. The proposal also provides a legal definition of "income" and prohibits taxes measured by or placed on individual income or its receipt. If approved, the measure would reduce state funding for public K-12 schools, higher education—including universities and community colleges—and human services, primarily healthcare programs.

In Seattle, District 5 voters will choose between Nilu Jenks and Julie Kang for a one-year City Council term. The candidates differ on policing and surveillance, with Kang supporting more enforcement tools and Jenks emphasizing alternative response teams.

Additional Resources

Forms for Voters: Voter registration, automatic voter registration opt-out form, voter registration cancellation form and more.

FAQs about elections in Washington State: election security, replacement ballots and more.

FAQs on voting by mail: security envelope sealing, path of your mailed ballot and more.

Current elected officials: list of current federal and state officials.

The Source: Information in this story came from the 2026 General Election Voters' Guide of the Washington State Secretary of State's website, the Washington State Elections voters' pamphlet and voter guides from Clallam, Clark, Grays Harbor

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA ferries cancel multiple sailings due to widespread crew shortages

Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont

Report: Taxes in Seattle have grown 5 times faster than population

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

Mackie Samoskevich scores twice as Seattle Kraken blow out Flames 6-1 in home opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .