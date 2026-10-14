The Brief Pierce County voters will choose between chief criminal deputy prosecutor Coreen Schnepf and former Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff in November. Schnepf emphasizes her prosecutorial experience, transparency and modernizing technology to improve how criminal cases are handled. Chushcoff calls for restructuring case management, strengthening police relationships and reducing delays in criminal prosecutions.



Pierce County voters will choose a new prosecuting attorney in November, deciding between a veteran prosecutor who says her experience inside the office makes her best qualified to lead and a former Superior Court judge who argues the county needs significant changes in how criminal cases are handled.

Coreen Schnepf, the county’s chief criminal deputy prosecutor, faces Bryan Chushcoff, who spent 28 years as a Pierce County Superior Court judge, including four years as presiding judge.

Both candidates say public safety is their top priority, but they offer different approaches to managing one of the county’s most important law enforcement offices.

Schnepf emphasizes prosecutorial experience and transparency

The backstory:

Schnepf has spent 20 years as a prosecutor, handling cases involving domestic violence, human trafficking and murder. She currently oversees approximately 180 employees in the prosecutor’s criminal division.

She argues that her experience managing prosecutors, working with crime victims and preparing cases for trial gives her the knowledge needed to lead the office.

"I care about people that are in the office, I see the hard work that they do, and I know that this office needs an experienced leader at the helm of it," Schnepf told FOX 13. "Somebody who knows what it takes to get a case to trial. Someone who knows the inner workings of the office."

Schnepf said her priorities include prosecuting violent crime while also focusing on offenses that affect residents’ daily lives, including vehicle theft, identity theft, organized retail theft and fentanyl-related crimes.

She has pushed state lawmakers to make it a felony for parents or caregivers to expose children to fentanyl, even when the exposure is not fatal.

Schnepf also established a complex crimes unit designed to involve prosecutors earlier in major police investigations, an approach she believes can improve the quality of cases brought to court.

"I’ve seen how crime impacts the community," Schnepf said. "I’ve walked with victims as they’ve had to relive some of the worst memories of their lives in front of the person that did the harm to them."

She also wants to modernize the office’s technology to help prosecutors manage growing volumes of digital evidence, including police body camera recordings, cellphone records and other electronic information.

Another priority is increasing public transparency through online dashboards showing how the office handles criminal cases.

"It doesn’t matter what community group you go and talk to, they want to know what our office is doing, how our office’s addressing crime, are we being fair?" Schnepf said.

She said making that information publicly available would help residents better understand prosecutorial decisions and evaluate whether cases are being handled fairly.

Bryan Chushcoff (left) and Coreen Schnepf (right)

Chushcoff calls for changes in case management and police relationships

Chushcoff brings a different background to the race.

Before spending 28 years on the Superior Court bench, he practiced law for 19 years, including representing defendants accused of murder. As presiding judge, he also oversaw court operations involving approximately 100 employees.

Chushcoff said his experience as a defense attorney, trial judge and court administrator provides a broader perspective on problems within the criminal justice system.

"I was born in Tacoma and I was raised there and I really love that community," Chushcoff told FOX 13. "I feel like I’ve been in a unique position to make change, and I think there’s a genuine need for change."

He argues the prosecutor’s office needs to improve its management of criminal cases and strengthen communication with police agencies.

"The criminal case management is, I think, has been failing," Chushcoff said. "There’s distance between the local law enforcement community and the prosecutor’s office. They have communication issues."

If elected, Chushcoff said he would reorganize prosecutors into specialized trial teams, provide additional mentorship for younger attorneys and establish more consistent working relationships between prosecutors and investigators.

He also questions why the number of pending criminal cases has increased while criminal filings have declined.

Chushcoff argues that lengthy delays can undermine the reliability of evidence, prolong uncertainty for victims and defendants, and increase costs for taxpayers.

"People’s memories fade," he said. "Their memory is going to be one thing at six months, it’s going to be another thing at a year old. People may move away, people may pass away, and all these things affect the quality of the evidence."

Chushcoff also believes the prosecuting attorney can play a larger role in addressing the underlying causes of crime, particularly offenses involving young people.

He said the position offers opportunities to influence public safety policy beyond the authority available to an individual judge.

"Being the prosecutor, you actually have a lot more ability to do that as an individual judge who can only resolve whatever case is brought in front of you," Chushcoff said.

Chushcoff’s role in Manny Ellis trial draws scrutiny

Dig deeper:

One of Chushcoff’s most prominent cases was the 2023 trial of three Tacoma police officers charged in connection with the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis.

A jury acquitted all three officers.

Some members of Ellis’ family and their supporters criticized Chushcoff’s evidentiary rulings, arguing that several decisions favored the defense. News coverage during the trial also highlighted significant rulings that benefited the officers.

However, Chushcoff rejected a defense request to dismiss the charges before the case went to the jury.

The high-profile trial remains part of Chushcoff’s judicial record as he campaigns to become the county’s top prosecutor.

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Candidates share positions on bail and law enforcement

Despite their differences, Schnepf and Chushcoff agree on several issues affecting public safety.

Both oppose proposed changes to Washington’s bail system to allow some suspects to pay a small amount of money to the court to be released. They also say they want stronger working relationships between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies, including the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Keith Swank.

Their differences are largely centered on leadership, management and how best to improve the criminal justice system.

Schnepf argues that her experience working inside the prosecutor’s office positions her to make improvements while maintaining continuity and supporting employees already handling difficult cases.

Chushcoff contends that his experience outside the office would allow him to identify and address problems that require more substantial organizational changes.

Both say public safety must remain the central mission of the prosecutor’s office.

Bryan Chushcoff (left) and Coreen Schnepf (right)

Civil litigation emerges as another difference

While much of the campaign has focused on criminal prosecutions, Chushcoff also points to the county’s exposure to civil lawsuits as a reason voters should consider his broader legal experience.

"Right now Pierce County is facing a great deal of civil litigation and at some serious financial risks to the county," Chushcoff said.

He argues his background in civil litigation and court administration would help him oversee the county’s legal responsibilities beyond criminal prosecutions.

"I’ve got a broad experience in all kinds of litigation, including significant civil litigation, and my opponent really has no background in that at all," he said.

Schnepf, meanwhile, emphasizes her experience leading the criminal division and her understanding of the demands prosecutors face in preparing cases, supporting victims and working with law enforcement.

She believes the office can improve public confidence by providing more information about its decisions and results.

"What is your office doing? Is your office being fair?" Schnepf said, describing questions she frequently hears from community members.

What's next:

For Pierce County voters, the choice comes down to two candidates with decades of legal experience but different paths to the position.

Schnepf is asking voters to promote an experienced prosecutor who already helps run the office. Chushcoff is asking them to choose a former judge who believes his broader legal background can deliver needed changes.

The winner will take responsibility for prosecuting crimes, representing the county in civil legal matters and helping shape public safety policy in Pierce County.

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