Clerk shot, killed by customer inside gas station near Seattle Space Needle

The Brief Seattle police are investigating the shooting death of a gas station clerk who was killed by a customer early Tuesday morning near the Space Needle. Investigators say the suspect purchased a drink, went behind the counter, shot the clerk without taking anything, and fled on foot. Police have released a description of the suspect in all-black clothing and are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.



Seattle police are investigating after a clerk was shot and killed by a customer inside a gas station near the Space Needle early Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting at a gas station near the Seattle Space Needle.

Seattle gas station clerk shot, killed near Space Needle

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media at 6:27 a.m., saying that a man was found dead inside a 76 gas station near the corner of Broad Street and 3rd Avenue.

According to SPD Detective Brian Pritchard, police responded to the gas station at around 5:50 a.m. after another customer found the victim, a man in his 30s, lying behind the counter. The Seattle Fire Department arrived and confirmed that the victim had died at the scene.

Police reviewed security camera footage and released a description of the suspect, describing him as a heavy-set man wearing all black – including a hoodie, shoes and pants.

Police: The shooting was not a robbery; the suspect was a customer

Investigators say the suspect purchased a drink and was able to get behind the counter before attacking and shooting the clerk. Shortly after, the suspect left the scene on foot.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the suspect got into a car and drove away after walking out of the store. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also under investigation.

(WSDOT)

What they're saying:

Police said this is a concerning case given the details they currently have about what happened.

"We don't know if this was random or targeted," said Detective Pritchard. "You know, they came into the store, they purchased an item – like I said – didn't take anything, so it wasn't a robbery. So, we're trying to find out if it was targeted or not."

What you can do:

Anyone with information or was in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Seattle Police Department, statements made by the SPD's public information officer at the scene and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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