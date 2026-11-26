After a stormy Thanksgiving morning, calmer weather is on tap for Friday through the weekend.

Showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms will wrap up this evening. Winds will be calmer tonight too.

Thanksgiving night will be drier and calmer across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More Light Rain Friday, Then a Break Saturday

A much weaker system will bring some light rain back to the region Friday afternoon. This next system isn't expected to bring nearly as much rain or wind as today's storm.

Light rain returns to Western Washington on Friday with cooler temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak ridge of high pressure will then build over the Pacific Northwest Saturday, bringing a brief drying trend and cooler temperatures into the 40s. Sunday looks mainly dry as well.

Rain Returns Monday

Another area of low pressure could develop offshore and bring additional rain and wind to the region on Monday. Forecast models aren't in strong agreement on how this system will evolve, so there is still some uncertainty. Stay tuned for an updated forecast.

So far, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mainly dry.

It is looking drier in Seattle heading into the weekend with a chance of rain returning on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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