The Brief Thursday brings cooler temperatures and afternoon sunshine, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Blewett Pass and Mission Ridge, with up to 13 inches of snow possible. Dry weather continues through most of Saturday before light rain and mountain snow return Sunday.



Morning clouds to start Thursday, but skies will be drier with more sunshine into the afternoon. High pressure will start to build in through early Saturday, bringing dry skies and cooler temperatures to start the weekend.

Morning clouds to start Thursday, but skies will be drier with more sunshine into the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through noon Thursday for Blewett Pass and Mission Ridge. Moderate snow is expected for the cascades above 3500' through midday Thursday, with impacts to the roads expected. We could see up to 10" for Blewett Pass and up to 13" for Mission Ridge.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through noon Thursday for Blewett Pass and Mission Ridge. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Thursday will be on the cooler side, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Milder temperatures are expected along the coast with afternoon sunshine, while central Washington will see a few mixed rain and snow showers with highs in the 40s.

Highs Thursday will be on the cooler side, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Skies will be dry again Friday with afternoon sunbreaks with highs in the upper 40s. Skies remain dry through most of Saturday, with the next round of showers moving in late in the evening into Sunday. Rain showers on Sunday will be light with snow levels around 2000-2500', bringing a few snowflakes to the mountains. The forecast shows a stronger system moving in next Tuesday, bringing rain, breezy winds and possible snow in the passes. Stay tuned!

Skies will be dry again Friday with afternoon sunbreaks with highs in the upper 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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