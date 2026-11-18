The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Chinatown-International District. One person was shot near 12th Avenue South and South Welles Street around 7 p.m. No suspect is in custody, and police have not released additional details about the shooting.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District Wednesday night.

Seattle police investigate a shooting in the Chinatown-International District on Nov. 18, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Police confirmed that a person was shot near 12th Avenue South and South Welles Street around 7 p.m.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim's current condition is unknown.

Officers investigated the area and began clearing the scene around 7:45 p.m.

What's next:

More information about the shooting will be released by police as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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