The Brief Washington State Ferries is asking for public input on the interior design for its next generation of vessels. Construction is moving forward on the new hybrid-electric fleet which will be part of Washington's transportation landscape beginning in 2030. Voting is open through Nov. 30, according to Washington State Ferries.



While construction moves forward on new hybrid-electric vessels that will make up the next fleet, Washington State Ferries (WSF) is asking for public input on design.

WSF came out with a survey that gives voters the option to choose from a few color palette options for the interior design of the ferries.

The survey is open until Nov. 30.

Keep reading to see how you can give input on the new design.

What they're saying:

"Your input will directly shape our program team’s final design recommendation to WSF leadership." — Washington State Ferries

What we know:

The Wishka ferry is currently under construction, according to WSF, and is scheduled to enter service in 2030.

What we don't know:

While the first ferry is scheduled to venture out onto the Salish Sea in 2030, the long-term plan is to introduce up to 16 new hybrid-electric vessels by 2040.

However, it has yet to be announced when each specific ferry will officially be in service.

"WSF aspires to a reliable and emission-free ferry fleet by 2050. To get there, we will expand the fleet by building up to 16 new hybrid-electric vessels, adding shore charging at up to 16 terminals, and converting some vessels to hybrid-electric power," WSDOT said.

Here's a look at the color options from WSF below:

Color schemes for residents to vote on

Earthy Calm

WSF described this color palette as warm, grounded and earthy tones. Here's a look from the survey:

Option 1: Earthy Calm (Warm, grounded, natural tones)

Traditional Marine

WSF described this color palette as classic with familiar coastal blues.

Option 2: Traditional Marine (Classic, familiar coastal blues)

Hybrid Bold

WSF described this color palette as contemporary teal and burnt orange accents

Option 3: Hybrid Bold (Contemporary teal and burnt orange accents)

There are some additional questions on the survey as well, asking voters specific questions about their preferences.

Voters have until Nov. 30 to vote on these color schemes.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Ferries and the Washington Department of Transportation. All image renderings are from the WSF survey.

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