WSU football: How to watch the Rams vs. Cougars

The Brief The Washington State Cougars will play the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, Nov. 14. Fans can watch the game on both TV and streaming platforms, on CBS Sports Network, Fubo and YouTube TV. WSU had a bye week last week and played San Diego State on Oct. 31, losing the game 20-26.



Washington State University will host Colorado State for Cougar Football Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and will be available to watch on both TV and streaming.

Keep reading to see how to watch this week's game.

Here's how to watch CSU vs. WSU

What you can do:

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Cougars will face the Rams at Gesa Field, with the game on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the game will stream on Fubo and YouTube TV.

The Cougars' overall record is currently 1-8 and the team is 8th in the Pac-12.

What's next:

On Nov. 21, WSU will head down to Texas and play Texas State at 3:00 p.m., where fans can watch the game on the USA Network.

The backstory:

The Washington State Cougars were on a bye last week, and their last game was on Oct. 31 against San Diego State. WSU lost 20-26 to the 4-5 team.

The Source: Information in this story came from the WSU Cougars and ESPN.

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