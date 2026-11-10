What’s the hype? A look inside new TESO Life store in Tukwila, WA

The Brief Asian superstore TESO Life opened a new location in Tukwila, drawing crowds with imported snacks, kitchen supplies, Korean skin care, blind box collectible toys, and miniature building kits from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and China. The store features specialty kitchenware, including its proprietary home brand O'HOMNI, alongside alternative building sets depicting miniature cafes and libraries. The Tukwila storefront marks the latest addition to TESO Life's roughly 40 nationwide locations, with an additional Western Washington store planned for Lynnwood.



From skin care and snacks to collectible toys and miniature building kits, TESO Life’s new Tukwila, Washington store gives shoppers plenty to explore.

The Asian superstore has drawn crowds to its new location, where assistant store manager Ezequiel Gonzalez says the variety often catches customers by surprise.

Exterior of the TESO Life store in Tukwila. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What’s inside TESO Life?

Dig deeper:

The store carries products sourced from Japan, Korea, Thailand and China. Its selection includes snacks, kitchen supplies, Korean skin care and blind boxes containing collectible toys.

Shoppers can also find kits for building miniature scenes, including cafés, tearooms and libraries. Gonzalez described them as an alternative to Lego sets.

On a tour with FOX 13 Seattle, Gonzalez pointed out kitchen items, including oil and seasoning bottles, as well as products from the store’s home brand, O'HOMNI.

Interior of the TESO Life store in Tukwila. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More expansion planned for Western Washington

Big picture view:

Tukwila is part of TESO Life’s growing national footprint.

"We have roughly 40 stores nationwide," Gonzalez said.

The company also plans to open a location in Lynnwood. An opening date was not provided.

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