Fed up with delivery costs, Seattle restaurant owner starts his own service

The Brief Spice Waala owner Uttam Mukherjee launched Yaku, an independent delivery service designed to counter sharp revenue drops and inflated customer costs caused by Seattle’s 2024 "PayUp" minimum pay regulations. Yaku operates with hired employee drivers paid by scheduled hours rather than by individual orders, charging a flat $10 delivery fee strictly within the customer's neighborhood. Currently launching exclusively in Ballard, the service started with five local eateries—including Ballard Pizza Company and Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos—and is actively adding more restaurants.



Food delivery can come with a hefty price tag in Seattle. After years of pushing the city to change delivery laws, Spice Waala owner Uttam Mukherjee is trying a different approach: starting his own delivery service.

Called Yaku, the service is launching with a neighborhood focus, employee drivers and a flat $10 delivery fee.

Rising costs prompt a new approach

The backstory:

Mukherjee said his business has used delivery platforms including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Caviar, Postmates and Grubhub. But he said Seattle’s "PayUp" minimum pay requirements for app-based delivery workers brought a sharp change in 2024.

"Revenue fell 50% on the delivery companies the second it went into effect," said Mukherjee.

For a restaurant built around affordable Indian street food, he said the cost of ordering through delivery apps has become a problem.

"Food that should cost you $10-15 in the restaurant now costs you $40 dollars in the apps," he said. "It just doesn’t make sense our food is not worth forty dollars."

Kitchen in Seattle

How Yaku works

Dig deeper:

Mukherjee’s solution takes its name from an animal.

"Yaks are known to be good delivery animals," he said.

The meals, however, will arrive with hired drivers. Mukherjee said Yaku’s drivers will be employees rather than workers paid by the order.

"So they’re not getting paid by order. They’re getting paid to be available four hours, eight hours whatever that is," he explained.

The service will charge a flat $10 delivery fee, with restaurant choices limited to the customer’s neighborhood. Right now they are only serving Ballard.

"You will not be able to see any restaurants outside your neighborhood when we open neighborhoods," clarified Mukherjee.

Yaku food app

Starting in Ballard

What's next:

Yaku currently has five Ballard restaurants on its platform, according to Mukherjee. They include Ballard Pizza Company and Rachel’s Bagels & Burritos.

The service is also signing up additional restaurants this week.

Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

1 dead after house fire in Woodinville, WA: officials

FOX 13 Seattle debuts new high-tech studio in former Amazon tower

Macklemore says Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena turned down 'Free Palestine' tour

Family of gas station manager killed in Seattle speaks out on loss

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.