Drone corners armed domestic violence suspect in White Center, WA

The Brief King County deputies used a drone to locate and arrest a domestic violence suspect hiding in a White Center apartment with his 5-year-old son. Prosecutors say Wesley Dean Dillon repeatedly violated a no-contact order, assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun. Dillon faces multiple felony charges, including assault and unlawful firearm possession. He remains jailed on $304,000 bail.



After using a drone to enter an apartment in White Center to clear it on Oct. 16, King County Sheriff's deputies located and arrested a domestic violence suspect hiding in a closet with a blanket covering his 5-year-old son.

After being warned that he is always armed with a gun, deputies located a firearm in the children's closet with a loaded magazine, a bullet in the chamber, and a second loaded magazine next to it.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ King County Sheriff's deputies deploy a drone into a White Center apartment on Oct. 16, 2026. (King County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

King County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Wesley Dean Dillon with two counts of residential burglary - domestic violence, DV felony violation of a court order, second-degree assault - DV, harassment - DV and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $304,000 bail.

According to the charging documents, "defendant repeatedly violates an active no contact order by going to Victim's apartment uninvited. Defendant uses force and threats to demand entry into Victim's apartment, and then once inside he threatens and assaults. Over the course of three days in this case, Defendant wrapped a cord around Victim's neck and drug her around the apartment, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her saying, ‘I should smoke you.'"

The backstory:

At the time of his arrest, he had two pending cases in Seattle Municipal Court for fourth-degree assault - DV and harassment - DV. In that case, Seattle City prosecutors say he punched the victim as she tried to roll up her car window, threatened to cut and pop her tires while holding a folding knife, broke her windows and said, "I'll kill you if you call the cops."

Dillon is not legally allowed to have a firearm after federal convictions in 2019 for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime with a firearm.

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