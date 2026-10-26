The Brief A 16-year-old Federal Way High School football player was killed after a two-vehicle crash sent one car onto a sidewalk Friday night. A 29-year-old driver suspected of DUI is being held on $200,000 bail as prosecutors consider vehicular homicide charges. More than 100 people gathered to honor Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo, while prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision Wednesday.



A 29-year-old man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a Federal Way teenager is being held on $200,000 bail as prosecutors weigh formal charges.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday at South 304th Street and Pacific Highway, about a block from where 16-year-old Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo had played in a football game earlier that evening. Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending one onto the sidewalk, where it struck Tuiasosopo.

Vigil for Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo, the teen killed in a suspected DUI crash in Federal Way on Friday, Oct. 23.

Suspect likely to face vehicular homicide charges

What's next:

The driver made a first court appearance Saturday, where a judge found probable cause for his arrest on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Although the driver was anticipated to appear before a judge at the Kent Regional Justice Center on Monday, he is scheduled to return to court later this week.

The King County Prosecutor's Office said a formal charging decision is expected Wednesday.

Memorial and vigil honor high school athlete

In the days following the crash, a memorial of candles and flowers has grown at the intersection where Tuiasosopo died.

Over the weekend, more than 100 people gathered for a community vigil to remember the Federal Way High School student-athlete, who came from the prominent Tuiasosopo athletic family.

"He was like a positive guy," said David Rodriguez, a friend and fellow student. "Even in like 'down times' like practice, no matter how bad it got, even in games, this guy was always positive. Always laughing, always cracking jokes, and that's why everybody's out here—because they want to enjoy the memories that they had with him."

Vigil for Dee-Jay Tuiasosopo, the teen killed in a suspected DUI crash in Federal Way on Friday, Oct. 23.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Tuiasosopo's family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support while mourning their loss.

"His energy, light, and infectious presence reached far beyond what we as his family even realized," the family wrote. "Through this devastating tragedy, the family has learned just how many lives Dee-Jay touched."

The family added that Tuiasosopo prioritized both academics and athletics and "genuinely cared for everyone, whether it was his first time meeting you or he'd known you for a while."

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