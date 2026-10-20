Seattle weather: Sunny and mild to start this week, dry weather ahead

The Brief Tuesday brings patchy morning fog followed by sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Dry, above-average temperatures continue through Wednesday before clouds and a slight chance of showers return Thursday. Cooler, wetter weather is possible this weekend, with snow levels dropping to around 4,000–5,000 feet.



Nice and dry weather throughout this week with plenty of sunshine as weak high pressure moves around the Pacific Northwest. A few areas of patchy fog to start the day Tuesday, but we will see more sunshine into the afternoon along with above average temperatures.

Nice and dry weather throughout this week with plenty of sunshine.

What's next:

Tuesday will be another mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s and plenty of sunshine. Offshore flow will be on the weaker side, but enough to keep temperatures several degrees where they typically are in mid-October.

Tuesday will be another mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A large upper level low offshore will move to our south, which will luckily draw the showers away from the Pacific Northwest. High pressure will remain over the state through Wednesday before our next system moves through Thursday. Right now, Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the evening and east into the cascades. Skies look mostly dry into Friday with shower chances again into the weekend.

A large upper level low offshore will move to our south, which will luckily draw the showers away from the Pacific Northwest.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend is looking to bring showers, but the models are not very confident on the strength of the track, so stay tuned. Expect potential showers and cool temperatures, along with snow levels around 4000'-5000'.

This weekend is looking to bring showers, but the models are not very confident on the strength of track, so stay tuned.

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