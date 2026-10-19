Seattle weather: Morning fog, afternoon sun through Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington faces a stretch of quiet fall weather this week with mild temperatures and sunshine breaking through morning fog. A weak front brings a slight chance of showers Thursday before drier conditions return Friday afternoon. Forecast models disagree on the timing and strength of a potential wetter, breezier system moving in this weekend.



Western Washington is heading into a stretch of quiet fall weather this week, with plenty of sunshine in the mix over the next few days.

High clouds are moving across the region today as an upper-level low-pressure system drifts south offshore. Highs will reach the low 60s in the Central and South Sound.

Overnight, patchy fog is expected to develop amid cool temperatures.

Temperatures will be chilly Tuesday morning with patchy fog. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday and Wednesday: Morning Patchy Fog, Afternoon Sun

What's next:

The upper-level low will continue moving south toward the Central California coast, allowing high clouds to gradually thin overnight and into Tuesday. That should provide more opportunities for sunshine, but clearing skies and light winds will also help fog develop across parts of Western Washington early Tuesday morning.

Some spots could see locally dense fog, which should burn off by midday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will reach the 60s with afternoon sunshine.

Thursday: Weak Front Moves Through

A weak front moves into Western Washington on Thursday. The front is expected to lose strength as it approaches, but it will still bring a chance of showers to the region, mainly in higher elevations.

Friday: A Chance of Showers

Lingering showers could hit Western Washington on Friday morning. High pressure is expected to build into the region Friday afternoon, bringing a return to drier weather. Temperatures will remain seasonable for late October, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

It will be mainly dry this work week in the greater Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday and Sunday: Rain and Breezy Winds Possible

Big picture view:

Forecast models are struggling to agree on the strength and timing of the next system approaching the coast this weekend. Some solutions suggest a stronger front could move into the region from Saturday into Sunday, bringing rain and gusty winds, especially along the coast and across the Northwest Interior. Other models show a considerably weaker system.

For now, rain chances remain in the forecast for both days, but the potential for gusty winds is still uncertain. Forecasters advise residents to monitor updates as the weekend approaches.

It will be mainly dry this work week with a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)