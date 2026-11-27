The Brief Following a stormy Thanksgiving, Western Washington will experience calmer weather with light lowland rain and light Cascade pass snow on Friday before a ridge of high pressure brings dry conditions on Saturday, according to FOX 13 Seattle. Rain will return by Sunday evening as a new weather system approaches, though FOX 13 Seattle notes that forecast models remain uncertain about whether a developing offshore low-pressure system will weaken or bring stronger winds early Monday. Meanwhile, high astronomical tides will keep coastal flooding risks elevated—particularly along the North Interior coastline—while the Seahawks face breezy, wet conditions with mid-60s temperatures during Sunday's game against the 49ers in Santa Clara, California.



After a stormy Thanksgiving, conditions will be much calmer Friday through most of the weekend.

A front over Oregon moved north and pushed rain into the Puget Sound area today, bringing periods of light rain to the lowlands.

Cooler air is in place, so expect some light snow in the Cascade passes. Snowfall is expected to remain light. A weak ridge of high pressure will slide across the region late tonight and Saturday, giving us a much-needed break from the recent parade of storms.

Saturday Looks Great

Why you should care:

Saturday is shaping up to be the quietest day of the weekend. The ridge should keep most of the region dry. It's a good opportunity to get outside, hang lights or take care of weekend plans before the next weather system arrives.

More Rain and Potentially Strong Winds Sunday

Another system will approach the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, spreading rain back across Western Washington by sunset.

Showers return Sunday evening to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The bigger question is what happens Sunday night into Monday. Forecast models are still struggling to agree on the track and strength of the area of low pressure developing offshore. That track will make a big difference in our wind forecast. Some model scenarios show a weakening system moving toward Vancouver Island, while another suggests a much stronger low could make landfall near Grays Harbor County early Monday before tracking northeast across Western Washington.

If the stronger scenario develops, winds could become a concern. However, there is still uncertainty, so we'll be watching forecast updates closely through the weekend.

Coastal Flooding Concerns Continue

Local perspective:

High astronomical tides will keep coastal flooding on the weather watch list through the weekend and potentially into next week.

The North Interior coastline will see the greatest impacts this weekend, while lesser impacts are expected in other areas.

The holiday weekend looks mainly dry in Seattle with showers returning Sunday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seahawks Game Forecast: Santa Clara on Sunday

What's next:

The Seahawks head south to Santa Clara, California, on Sunday to take on the 49ers. The game will be breezy and wet with temperatures in the mid 60s.

It will be wet and breezy for the Seahawks game on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homicide investigation launched after 2 boys found fatally shot in Toppenish

JBLM sergeant pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China

Seattle man arrested after 68-mile pursuit through southwest Washington

Seattle Christmas Market returns to Seattle Center for fourth year

Suspicious death investigation launched in Tacoma

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .