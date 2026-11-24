The Brief Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Toppenish home Sunday evening. Police responded to the residence near North Elm Street and Asotin Avenue at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 22, launching a homicide investigation. Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community and are asking anyone with information to call police.



A homicide investigation was launched in central Washington after two boys, ages 12 and 14, were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a home Sunday evening.

Two boys found fatally shot inside Toppenish home

What we know:

According to the Toppenish Police Department, officers responded at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 22 to reports of a shooting at a residence near the corner of North Elm Street and Asotin Avenue. The home is about two to three blocks southeast of Toppenish Middle School.

When police arrived, they found the two boys dead from gunshot wounds – prompting a homicide investigation and requests for tips from the public.

What we don't know:

Officers remain actively engaged in processing the scene and gathering evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting, though investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

What they're saying:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, classmates, and all those affected by this tragedy," the department wrote in a press release. "We respectfully ask the community to honor the privacy of those impacted as they grieve and begin the healing process."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 509-865-1629 or 509-248-4020.

"Even information that may seem minor could assist in developing a more complete understanding of the events surrounding the case." — Toppenish Police Department

Updates will be posted on the Toppenish Police Department's Facebook page as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Facebook post by the Toppenish Police Department.

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