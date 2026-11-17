The Brief Tuesday brings morning clouds and fog followed by afternoon sunshine, with highs in the low 50s. Gusty winds develop late Tuesday into Wednesday, with gusts up to 35 mph near the Cascades and foothills. Light mountain snow is possible Wednesday before drier, cooler weather returns Thursday and Friday.



Clouds and morning fog to start Tuesday with plenty of afternoon sunshine. A weak ridge of high pressure will keep things drier and clear into the evening hours.

Clouds and morning fog to start Tuesday with plenty of afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s with temperatures around seasonal average for this time of year. It might feel a little cooler, as last week was so warm and above our normal temperatures for the month.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s with temperatures around seasonal average for this time of year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Easterly gap winds will start to pick up late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a trough offshore starts to move closer to the coast. Wind gusts will likely get to around 35 mph for the Cascades and surrounding foothills.

Easterly gap winds will start to pick up late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a trough offshore starts to move closer to the coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow level forecast

Snow levels this week will be much lower and cooler temperatures return. With the next system into early Wednesday, we could see a few snowflakes at our mountain passes, but nothing major expected. The showers will stay mainly south of Seattle, so do not expect a lot of moisture with this event.

Snow levels this week will be much lower and cooler temperatures return. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

More clouds with the system moving through the southern portion of our area Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Skies start to dry out again Thursday and Friday with cooler overnight temperatures and highs in the upper 40s. A few more light showers are forecasted for this weekend.

More clouds with the system moving through the southern portion of our area Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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