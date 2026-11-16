WA leaders seek tougher arson laws after devastating Spokane wildfires

The Brief State Sen. Marcus Riccelli and Attorney General Nick Brown will hold a noon news conference Monday to announce new legislation seeking stricter penalties for arsonists ahead of January's legislative session. The proposal follows a destructive summer of intentionally set wildfires, including the Aug. 1 Old Trails Fire that destroyed one-fifth of Spokane's homes and structures, though legal experts question whether tougher laws will deter offenders since first-degree arson already carries up to life in prison. Suspect Aaron Farinacci admitted to igniting the Spokane blaze two days after telling an outpatient therapist he felt a temptation to burn things, while five suspects in Douglas County's Chelan Hills Fire also face first-degree arson and manslaughter charges.



Washington state lawmakers are poised to push for stricter penalties against arsonists following a summer of destructive, intentionally set wildfires across the state, including a blaze that destroyed a fifth of the homes and other buildings in Spokane.

(Spokane Valley Fire Department)

Washington AG Nick Brown to push for stricter arson laws

What they're saying:

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, and Attorney General Nick Brown are scheduled to hold a news conference at noon today to outline their push for new legislation ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January.

Riccelli and Gov. Bob Ferguson have publicly discussed strengthening Washington’s arson statutes since September, as the state faces what is projected to be a record-breaking year for the financial toll associated with intentionally set fires.

However, legal questions remain regarding how much further state penalties can be expanded—and whether harsher sentences will effectively deter future crimes. Under current Washington law, individuals convicted of first-degree arson are already eligible for a sentence of life in prison.

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Spokane fires: Old Trails Fire investigation

The backstory:

Today’s announcement follows the devastation left by the Old Trails Fire, which was intentionally set on Aug. 1 during a high fire danger warning characterized by hot temperatures, low humidity and high winds. The fire destroyed one-fifth of the homes and structures throughout Spokane.

According to court documents filed in Spokane County, 37-year-old Aaron Farinacci admitted to starting the blaze after studying a well-known arsonist and evaluating the weather conditions. Investigators noted Farinacci constructed a crude, time-delayed incendiary device using notebook paper, matches, a cigarette and a rubber band.

Court records detail a history of prior violent offenses and mental health interventions leading up to the fire:

2010–2020: In 2012, Farinacci was charged in connection with the 2010 killing of his adoptive father. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, received a 12-year prison sentence and was released in 2020.

Outpatient Counseling: Prior to the Aug. 1 fire, Farinacci was enrolled in outpatient counseling. According to court filings, he disclosed to his therapist that he was experiencing an intrusive "temptation to burn stuff," though he explicitly stated he would not act on the impulse.

Under Washington’s involuntary commitment statutes—which are separate from criminal arson laws—a therapist or crisis responder cannot legally detain a patient unless they present an imminent, concrete threat of harm. Two days after that therapy session, Farinacci allegedly ignited the Old Trails Fire.

Farinacci currently faces state charges and could face additional federal charges. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 4 for a second hearing to review his mental competency to stand trial.

What's left of a neighborhood in north Spokane after a series of wildfires ripped through the region, destroying over 800 homes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

WA arson trends and data

By the numbers:

The push for legislative reform extends beyond Spokane County. In Douglas County, five of the six suspects arrested in connection with the Chelan Hills Fire have been charged with first-degree arson and manslaughter. Prior to that blaze, Douglas County authorities were already investigating a separate string of suspected serial arsons.

While wildfire data indicates that 85% of wildfires in Washington are human-caused, state officials have not yet released an exact breakdown of how many 2026 fires are officially attributed to arson.

LIVE: Washington AG Brown to deliver press conference from Spokane

What's next:

State leaders are expected to provide specific details on their proposed legislative framework during today’s noon briefing. FOX 13 Seattle will livestream the event in the video player above.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Spokane County court records and the Office of Attorney General Nick Brown.

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