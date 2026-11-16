The Brief Scattered showers and isolated coastal thunderstorms bringing gusty rain, small hail and lightning will taper off around sunset Monday, while a high surf advisory remains in effect along the coast until 4 p.m. Clearing skies and wet ground will lead to patchy fog Tuesday morning, followed by mainly dry conditions and cool temperatures through the workweek. Only a few light showers are expected Wednesday before better rain chances return over the weekend.



Cold air will continue to move onshore throughout the day Monday and cloud breaks will also add to the instability for thunderstorms along the coast. Similar to Sunday, gusty rain, small hail and lightning will be possible. The chance for storms will subside around sunset.

Cold air combined with some sunbreaks will lead to a chance of storms along the coast.

Timeline:

The disturbance off the coast will continue to rotate in showers during the day on Monday. The chances of rain will decrease by tonight. Many will see some afternoon sunbreaks and continued clearing overnight. The clearer skies and wet ground will lead to morning fog on Tuesday.

The disturbance off the coast will rotate in a few additional showers on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

High Surf Advisory along WA coast

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service has extended the High Surf Advisory along the coast until 4pm Monday. Like this past weekend, large breaking waves remain possible, so please use caution along the ocean shores.

Upper level low combined with higher tides, will lead to rough seas. (FOX13 Seattle)

Drier, colder weather ahead

What's next:

After the stormy end to the weekend, mainly dry days are ahead for the rest of the workweek. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, with better chances for the weekend. Cooler days and chilly nights are forecast this week.

Mainly dry week ahead with cooler afternoons and chilly overnights.