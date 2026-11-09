Jimi Hendrix to represent WA's $1 Innovation Coin

The Brief Washington's $1 Innovation Coin will debut in 2029, as part of a nationwide release from the U.S. Mint. The Innovation Coin serves as a way for states to highlight either impactful industries or individual contributors to the states' innovation history. Jimi Hendrix will represent Washington's innovation and the state's influence on the music industry.



Jimi Hendrix will represent Washington on its $1 Innovation Coin, as announced Monday by Governor Bob Ferguson.

Each of the 50 states, plus Washington D.C., choose either an industry or a notable person to represent the states' innovative spirit.

Iowa chose agriculture, Minnesota chose its influential mobile refrigeration technology, California chose Steve Jobs for his impact on Apple and technology. Washington, so far, is the first state to choose anything music-related.

Jimi Hendrix was born and raised in Seattle, attended Garfield High School and played his first music gig right here in the city.

What they're saying:

"Washington is one of the most innovative states in the nation." — Governor Bob Ferguson

"The finalists were all strong examples of this. The Innovation Coin program is a unique opportunity to honor our history and share Washington’s story. Picking just one example from the most innovative state in the nation was difficult, but Jimi Hendrix’s historic innovation on guitar and his deep roots in Washington make him a great choice to represent our state," Governor Ferguson said.

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The other side:

The other contenders for what represented Washington's innovation were Billy Frank Jr. and innovation surrounding treaty rights, indigenous ecosystem management, Bruce Lee and martial arts, along with medic one and medic two paramedic innovation.

What's next:

The next phase of the innovation coin will be design development, which includes collaboration with the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and public review by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The Source: Information in this story came from Governor Bob Ferguson's Office.

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