WA state treasurer seeks public input to design 'Innovation $1 Coin'

The Brief The U.S. Mint started honoring innovation and innovators starting in 2018 through its ‘American Innovation $1 Coin Program’, which will run through 2032. WA State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti is asking for public input on which innovation in the state should be featured on WA's $1 innovation coin, which will roll out in 2029. Washingtonians can submit their ideas online through the WA state treasurer's website. The governor must submit final ideas to the U.S. Mint by mid-October.



The U.S. Mint rolled out a program in 2018, honoring innovation and innovators with $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, which will run through 2032.

Washington's turn to highlight an innovator or innovation from the state is coming up in 2029, leading Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti to ask for public input on who or what should be featured on the innovation coin.

Treasurer Pellicciotti and an advisory committee will review public entries and recommend concepts to Governor Bob Ferguson, who must submit designs to the U.S. Mint by mid-October.

After design development and advisory reviews, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury will select the final design.

Here's how to submit Innovation $1 Coin ideas

What you can do:

Washingtonians can submit ideas online on the Washington State Treasurer's website.

What they're saying:

"Washington’s story is suffused with innovation in the arts and sciences which span eras of American history. As leaders of culture and industry, I am confident that our state will have a broad range of options to represent our state’s tradition of invention and revolution," Treasurer Pellicciotti said.

"The Innovation Coin program is a unique opportunity to honor our history and share our story. Share your ideas today." — Governor Bob Ferguson

Big picture view:

A few examples of innovation coins featured on the U.S. Mint website include Iowa's homage to Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for agricultural work that fed millions of people worldwide, Wisconsin and California's early impact on the tech industry and Minnesota's development of mobile refrigeration.

Based on these examples, Washingtonians are encouraged to bring forth ideas of both individuals and concepts that shape the state's innovation.

We want to hear from you!

What you can do:

Interact with our poll for the FOX LOCAL LIVE DESK here!

The Source: Information in this story came from the WA Office of State Treasure and the United States Mint.

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