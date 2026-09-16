WA state treasurer seeks public input to design 'Innovation $1 Coin'
SEATTLE - The U.S. Mint rolled out a program in 2018, honoring innovation and innovators with $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, which will run through 2032.
Washington's turn to highlight an innovator or innovation from the state is coming up in 2029, leading Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti to ask for public input on who or what should be featured on the innovation coin.
Treasurer Pellicciotti and an advisory committee will review public entries and recommend concepts to Governor Bob Ferguson, who must submit designs to the U.S. Mint by mid-October.
After design development and advisory reviews, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury will select the final design.
Here's how to submit Innovation $1 Coin ideas
What you can do:
Washingtonians can submit ideas online on the Washington State Treasurer's website.
What they're saying:
"Washington’s story is suffused with innovation in the arts and sciences which span eras of American history. As leaders of culture and industry, I am confident that our state will have a broad range of options to represent our state’s tradition of invention and revolution," Treasurer Pellicciotti said.
Big picture view:
A few examples of innovation coins featured on the U.S. Mint website include Iowa's homage to Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for agricultural work that fed millions of people worldwide, Wisconsin and California's early impact on the tech industry and Minnesota's development of mobile refrigeration.
Based on these examples, Washingtonians are encouraged to bring forth ideas of both individuals and concepts that shape the state's innovation.
We want to hear from you!
What you can do:
Interact with our poll for the FOX LOCAL LIVE DESK here!
The Source: Information in this story came from the WA Office of State Treasure and the United States Mint.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveils plan to curb gun violence
Woman sexually assaulted on Renton trail, suspect sought
Four acts quit Ed Sheeran’s tour after Macklemore dropped for pro-Palestinian comments
Puget Sound business leaders warn Washington economy is slipping
WA officials celebrate SCOTUS rejection of Trump mail-in ballot restrictions
Silver: Decision on NBA coming back to Seattle still expected by end of year
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.