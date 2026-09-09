Seattle weather: Warmer temperatures and mostly sunny Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clear, warm conditions are expected for Wednesday evening's Seahawks game, with temperatures in the upper 70s around the stadium. Cooler, cloudier weather arrives Thursday, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by Saturday.



Mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday as high pressure remains offshore. A few areas of patchy fog are expected in the morning, but clearer by midday. A few high clouds will start to stream in from the northwest by the afternoon, but skies will remain warm and dry.

Mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday as high pressure remains offshore.

What's next:

Highs Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Enjoy the warmer temperatures, the extended forecast isn't looking to heat up again, and we typically see our last 80F day on Sept. 13.

Highs Wednesday will be the warmest of the extended forecast, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gameday forecast

The Seahawks game against the Patriots on Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. will have great weather! We will see highs in the upper 70s around the stadium with clear conditions into the evening. Go Hawks!

The Seahawks game against the Patriots on Wednesday at 5:20pm will have great weather!

Looking Ahead:

We start to trend cooler with more clouds Thursday into the weekend with highs dropping into the upper 60s. An upper level trough pushes inland Saturday, bringing increased chances of showers and even a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

We start to trend cooler with more clouds Thursday into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family of Belltown shooting victim says nobody would help him

White House ‘Alien’ website sparks backlash from civil rights advocates

Wild Waves is gone. Here are the other Washington water parks that disappeared

Seattle business owner brings back World Cup energy for Seahawks home opener

Police texts raise more questions on Bite of Seattle shooting response

Reward offered in unsolved 2006 Kirkland murder case

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.